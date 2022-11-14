3 airlifted for scene of Magoffin County school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning.

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. A picture from a WKYT viewer shows the bus down an embankment, and on its side.

Magoffin County Emergency Management says students were on board the bus at the time.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says all the students on the bus and the driver were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time, but we’re told at least three people were taken from the scene by helicopter.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.

