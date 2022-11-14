Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old

James Dalton Jeffries, 22.
James Dalton Jeffries, 22.(Marion County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant.

On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse.

The infant had serious injuries and was taken via medical hospital to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Officers arrested 22-year-old James Dalton Jeffries of Springfield. He was taken to Marion County Detention Center, where he is currently being held.

Jeffries was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, assault, wanton endangerment, trafficking of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

