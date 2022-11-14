Learn about home renovations from the experts with My Southern Home University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you looking to renovate your kitchen or your bathroom? It can be a lot of work! Experts from the TV show “My Southern Home” are teaming up to offer one-on-one help for the first time ever on Saturday, November 19.

The My Southern Home University will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

You can hear from experts who specialize in every part of the process, from financing all the way to design and construction.

Tickets are $25 and you can buy them here.

