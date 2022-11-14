Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lizzo coming to Rupp Arena

Lizzo is coming to Rupp Arena on April 22, 2023.
Lizzo is coming to Rupp Arena on April 22, 2023.(Central Bank Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lizzo is coming to Lexington.

The Grammy-winning artist is bringing her special tour to Rupp Arena as part of her “The Special 2our.”

The concert is set for Saturday, April 22.

She’ll perform with special guest Latto.

You can grab tickets on pre-sale Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. with the promo code: SPECIAL.

Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
WAVE News sat down with Superintendent Carter to gain insight about how ISP was able to make...
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase

Latest News

employees were sent home after water was found accumulating on the first, second and third...
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness building closed due to flooding
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Wet start to Tuesday before a festive, wintry Wednesday
The organization announced Sadiqa Reynolds will be stepping down in October to take a CEO...
Former Louisville Urban League president becomes CEO of NYC-based nonprofit
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches.
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville