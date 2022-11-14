Lizzo coming to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lizzo is coming to Lexington.

The Grammy-winning artist is bringing her special tour to Rupp Arena as part of her “The Special 2our.”

The concert is set for Saturday, April 22.

She’ll perform with special guest Latto.

You can grab tickets on pre-sale Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. with the promo code: SPECIAL.

Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18.

