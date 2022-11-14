Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man in the Buechel neighborhood in September.

Joe Richard Lewis III, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. LMPD responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot at the location.

According to an arrest report, Lewis got into an argument with the victim, who was sitting in his vehicle at the location, and pulled a handgun on him.

The report states Lewis shot the victim multiple times before returning to his own vehicle and driving away.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told police that Lewis shot the victim. Another witness was able to positively identify the suspect from a photo.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

