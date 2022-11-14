Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide in Buechel neighborhood

Joe Richard Lewis III, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder on Monday,...
Joe Richard Lewis III, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man in the Buechel neighborhood in September.

Joe Richard Lewis III, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road. LMPD responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot at the location.

According to an arrest report, Lewis got into an argument with the victim, who was sitting in his vehicle at the location, and pulled a handgun on him.

The report states Lewis shot the victim multiple times before returning to his own vehicle and driving away.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told police that Lewis shot the victim. Another witness was able to positively identify the suspect from a photo.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue

Latest News

Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
Medicare | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School
Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a student brought a gun on campus at Butler High...
Gun found in Butler High School student’s backpack
Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room...
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches.
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville