Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness building closed due to flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness main building at 400 E. Gray St. will be closed until further notice due to flooding within the building.

The notice was sent out Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Public Health and Wellness, who said employees were sent home after water was found accumulating on the first, second and third floor of the building.

The cause of the flooding has not been determined and the extent of damage is being assessed, the department said.

People who are seeking assistance are asked to reach out to Metro 311 online or to call (502) 574-5000.

Employees in the building who can work remotely will do so until the building is deemed safe to reenter.

