Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness building closed due to flooding

employees were sent home after water was found accumulating on the first, second and third...
employees were sent home after water was found accumulating on the first, second and third floor of the building.(Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness main building at 400 E. Gray St. will be closed until further notice due to flooding within the building.

The notice was sent out Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Public Health and Wellness, who said employees were sent home after water was found accumulating on the first, second and third floor of the building.

The cause of the flooding has not been determined and the extent of damage is being assessed, the department said.

People who are seeking assistance are asked to reach out to Metro 311 online or to call (502) 574-5000.

Employees in the building who can work remotely will do so until the building is deemed safe to reenter.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
WAVE News sat down with Superintendent Carter to gain insight about how ISP was able to make...
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase

Latest News

The organization announced Sadiqa Reynolds will be stepping down in October to take a CEO...
Former Louisville Urban League president becomes CEO of NYC-based nonprofit
WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches.
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
A family-friendly holiday 5K event benefiting children and families in need will be taking...
Santa Sleigh 5K benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities happening this December
At Fern Creek on Nov. 11, the gun was found in a student’s backpack.
3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools