Santa Sleigh 5K benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities happening this December

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family-friendly holiday 5K event benefiting children and families in need will be taking place in Louisville once again this December.

The Santa Sleigh 5K for Kids, sponsored by Alpha Media, is happening on Dec. 3 at Joe Creason Park. The race begins at 9 a.m.

Registration for the event costs $25, according to the release, and guests will be provided entry into the race in addition to a custom Santa hat and finisher’s medal.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, who provide a home for families who have traveled to Kentucky for medical treatment of their sick children.

“We’re so thankful this event is benefitting RMHCK and our families,” Had Hedley, RMHCK CEO said in a release. “We have seen record numbers of families who have stayed with us this year. The support of our community partners ensures we can continue providing the comforts of home and support so families can focus on their child’s health during a critical time.”

Participants are asked to bring a new stuffed animal on the day of the race to donate to children at the Ronald McDonald House. A donation box will also be set up for Camp Quality Kentuckiana to spread holiday cheer as part of Louisville Parks and Recreation’s holiday giving campaign.

Louisville Parks and Recreation said volunteers are also needed to help with set-up, clean up, parking and other tasks on race day.

For more information or to register to volunteer, click or tap here.

