Topgolf Louisville announces opening date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released.

Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18.

The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to Midnight on Friday and Saturday.

