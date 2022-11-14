Contact Troubleshooters
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date

(WAVE)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The opening date for Louisville’s newest golf attraction has been released.

Topgolf Louisville, located at Oxmoor Center, will welcome golfers for the first time on Friday, November 18.

The facility, which features more than 100 heated hitting bays, will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to Midnight on Friday and Saturday.

You can get more information by clicking here.

