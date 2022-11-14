Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Trump wanted to use IRS to target foes, former chief of staff says

FILE: Then-President Donald Trump is shown with his chief of staff, John Kelly.
FILE: Then-President Donald Trump is shown with his chief of staff, John Kelly.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump’s former White house chief of staff John Kelly says Trump repeatedly told him he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes.

Kelly told the New York Times former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were among the people Trump wanted the IRS to investigate.

The pair, both fierce critics of Trump, were ultimately selected for intensive tax audits.

The Times noted earlier this year that the odds of any one person being selected for the audit are about 1 in 30,600. That raises questions about how two of Trump’s most visible critics were both selected.

Earlier this year, the IRS denied any “politically motivated audits.”

And Kelly told the Times he believes he guided Trump away from seeking out such investigations during his tenure as chief of staff.

Still, earlier this year, the head of the IRS asked a watchdog to investigate the decision to conduct audits on the pair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
WAVE News sat down with Superintendent Carter to gain insight about how ISP was able to make...
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase

Latest News

The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
New data predicts your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year. Here...
How to save on Thanksgiving dinner with soaring prices
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in...
‘A Christmas Story’ house is listed for sale
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
Police ID University of Idaho students found dead near campus