Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hangar

UPS illustration of new $220 million airport hangar
UPS illustration of new $220 million airport hangar(UPS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters.

On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.

Plans for the 275,000 square-feet hangar were previously announced in 2019. The hangar is set to hold two of UPS 747-8s which were acquired in recent years, UPS said.

The project was announced as part of recently announced economic incentives that will also allow UPS to build two new UPS Healthcare distribution centers.

According to the company, the investment will create more than 400 new jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.

“Including the projects we’re talking about today, UPS has invested more than $1.2 billion and created more than 6,200 jobs here in Kentucky in the last five years,” UPS executive vice president Nando Cesarone said.

The mayor said multiple businesses have decided to locate within the Louisville-area due to UPS’ continued investments into Worldport and its services.

“It’s a phenomenal value add for our city,” Fischer said.

UPS said the hangar is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room...
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date

Latest News

Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000...
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by a...
LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on National Turnpike
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
This brings the total number of guns found this school year to 14, compared to eight this time...
4 guns in a week at JCPS schools
Ethan, a local rescue dog whose story has been shared both locally and nationally, has been...
Ethan the dog wins American Humane Hero Dog Award