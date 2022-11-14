UPS unveils construction on $220 million project to build new aircraft hanger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS announced construction of a multi-million dollar project being built in Louisville to maintain the company’s fleet of 747 freighters.

On Monday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and other local leaders met at the new hangar site which will be located at 4500 Crittenden Drive.

Plans for the 275,000 square-feet hangar were previously announced in 2019. The hangar is set to hold two of UPS 747-8s which were acquired in recent years, UPS said.

The project was announced as part of recently announced economic incentives that will also allow UPS to build two new UPS Healthcare distribution centers.

According to the company, the investment will create more than 400 new jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.

“Including the projects we’re talking about today, UPS has invested more than $1.2 billion and created more than 6,200 jobs here in Kentucky in the last five years,” UPS executive vice president Nando Cesarone said.

The mayor said multiple businesses have decided to locate within the Louisville-area due to UPS’ continued investments into Worldport and its services.

“It’s a phenomenal value add for our city,” Fischer said.

UPS said the hangar is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

