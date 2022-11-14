Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man

Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room...
Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room with the body of a man which police say was in a state of advanced decomposition.(Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) – Hillview Police have a mystery on their hands after they discovered the decomposed body of a man in a local hotel room on Wednesday. They want to know why the woman sharing his hotel room, stayed in the room for days without calling police.

“It doesn’t appear that a normal person would stay in a room with a deceased person for several days,” said Det. Scott Barrow of the Hillview Police Department. “There doesn’t appear to be any reasons for her doing that. So again, her mental status could come into play later on, but she didn’t appear to be suffering from any kind of mental illnesses.”

Police arrested Nicole McFall, 45, he man’s apparent companion. McFall allegedly told police she knew the man died but continued to stay in the room for 5 or 6 days. She said she did not call for help because she did not know what to do.

McFall burned candles trying to mask the odor.

Barrow said the couple had been staying at the Quality Inn in Brooks for weeks. When a mysterious smell began permeating the second floor of the northern Bullitt County hotel, staff thought it might be coming from a storage room. When they didn’t find anything, the call went out to Hillview Police.

“When the officers entered the room, they noticed a male laying on the bed that was covered up with a sheet,” Barrow said. “They also noticed that that male had advanced stages of decomposition.”

The Bullitt County coroner has identified the victim as Charles Scheitlin, Jr., 57, of Indiana. The cause of death was not released.

“At this point that’s still under investigation, awaiting autopsy reports from the medical examiner,” Barrow said. “There did not appear to be any signs of immediate trauma that we could see on scene. So right now we’re waiting for medical examiner reports, toxicology reports and things of that nature to come back.”cFall is charged with abuse of a corpse, failing to report the death of a person, theft of services and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond and will be in court for a preliminary hearing on November 17.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue

Latest News

The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
Shooting in the Highlands
Shooting in the Highlands on Baxter Ave
Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people
Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people
Many times, inmates are looking forward to re-entering the community and have plans to get...
Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people