Woman found living in hotel room with corpse arrested

BROOKS, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges after she was found living in a hotel room with a corpse because she didn’t know what to do.

Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse, failing to report the death of a person, theft of services and tampering with physical evidence.

On the afternoon of November 9, Hillview police officers called to the Quality Inn in Brooks on a welfare check found a man inside a room dead on the bed. Officers stated the man was showing signs of advanced decomposition.

The arrest report says McFall was also in the room with the body. McFall told police she had been in the room for five or six days with the dead man and had covered the body up. McFall was burning candles in the room to mask the smell.

The report says the smell was emanating throughout the hotel.

McFall is being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $5,000 cash bond. She will be in court for a preliminary hearing on November 17.

The name of the dead man and how he died have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.