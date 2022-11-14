WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center.

On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release.

Guests will see U.S. Champion Seth “Freakin’” Rollins take on Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley, as well as matches with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.

Tickets start at $20 and are available now through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.