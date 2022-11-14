Contact Troubleshooters
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville

WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches.
WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches.(Wikimedia Commons)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing its Monday Night RAW superstars to the KFC Yum! Center.

On Nov. 14, WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., according to a release.

Guests will see U.S. Champion Seth “Freakin’” Rollins take on Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley, as well as matches with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.

Tickets start at $20 and are available now through Ticketmaster.

