Big Bad Breakfast opens second location in Louisville

Big Bad Breakfast
Big Bad Breakfast(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big Bad Breakfast opened its second location in Louisville on Tuesday.

The restaurant is located at 5050 Norton Healthcare Boulevard.

“The team and I are honored and excited to have transformed such an iconic Louisville location into the city’s long-awaited second Big Bad Breakfast location,” Owner of Big Bad Breakfast Chef John Currence said. “The Louisville community has really welcomed Big Bad Breakfast with open arms, so we felt compelled to open a second location, and when this beautiful space became available we knew exactly where our new home would be. We look forward to serving even more folks here in Louisville, and we hope those who remember Corbett’s will appreciate the care and love we’ve give to the restaurant as one of our most beautiful BBBs to date.”

BBB’s new location was originally the old Von Allmen Dairy Farmhouse built in 1919 and placed on the National Registrar of Historic Places in 2007, the release said.

The restaurant features an open interior bar area, along with an outdoor bar, covered porch and patio dining area.

BBB will open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, click or tap here.

