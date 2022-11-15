Crash involving semi closes I-65 South in Southern Indiana

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Interstate 65 south in northern Clark County is closed due to a crash involving a semi.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 19.5 when a semi hit an abandoned vehicle in the emergency lane. The semi overturned as a result of the crash.

The driver of the semi sustained inuries. No one was inside the car.

TRIMARC maps show traffic backed up to the Austin area.

Troopers hope to have the road reopened in approximately one hour.

