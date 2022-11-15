First inside look at new Louisville Topgolf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Topgolf is set to open on Friday after years of anticipation. You can make reservations now ahead of the big day!

WAVE News was the first to get a special inside look at the brand-new business.

The state-of-the-art facility has a lot to offer, including Louisville-specific merchandise that you can’t find anywhere else. There’s also an enormous video board inside that’s perfect for watching sports throughout the year. There’s even a special menu of bourbon and lots of local craft beer.

It will be open Friday at the Oxmoor Center.

It all culminates in 102 bays complete with heaters and fans, making golf possible in just about any condition.

If you’d like to see more of what they have no offer, check out the videos in this story! Click here to go to their website and book a bay.

