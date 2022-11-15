Contact Troubleshooters
Floyd Co. deputy injured in Allen shooting undergoes surgery to amputate leg

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson's leg was amputated after being shot on June 30 in...
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson's leg was amputated after being shot on June 30 in Allen.(Madyson Nunnery)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County Deputy injured during the Allen shooting on June 30 underwent surgery to amputate his leg yesterday.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson’s fiancé shared a photo of him post surgery on social media saying, “This decision wasn’t made lightly and ultimately, this is where we are.”

The post states, Lawson will have to undergo an additional hospital stay, rehab stay and physical therapy, but he will begin working with a prosthetic team soon.

“Although I will never understand why this happened, and I can ask the question over and over, I am able to find comfort in knowing that we have support,” wrote Nunnery. “Although this isn’t the outcome we hoped for during these challenging months, Darrin is still with us to tell his story and that alone is enough to keep us going. We will continue to adjust, we will make handicap modifications to our home, and we will keep being strong.”

Lawson was one of several officers injured during the shooting. Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Officer Drago were killed during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

