FORECAST: Drizzly afternoon ahead

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Turning colder tonight
  • Snow showers for some on Wednesday
  • Thanksgiving Outlook now in sight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gloomy afternoon with areas of very light showers or better yet, drizzle. Temperatures will not move much with most in the upper 30s to 40s.

Cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping enough that when wrap-around moisture moves in by sunrise, it will be in the form of snowflakes and raindrops.

The radar will be active at times on Wednesday with scattered areas of snow showers and flurries. Accumulations look like and brief with the drop in visibility being the bigger hazard if you are out and about.

Snow showers will ease to just pockets of flurries at times overnight. It will be colder with lows below freezing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

