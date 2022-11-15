FORECAST: Drizzly afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Turning colder tonight

Snow showers for some on Wednesday

Thanksgiving Outlook now in sight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gloomy afternoon with areas of very light showers or better yet, drizzle. Temperatures will not move much with most in the upper 30s to 40s.

Cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping enough that when wrap-around moisture moves in by sunrise, it will be in the form of snowflakes and raindrops.

The radar will be active at times on Wednesday with scattered areas of snow showers and flurries. Accumulations look like and brief with the drop in visibility being the bigger hazard if you are out and about.

Snow showers will ease to just pockets of flurries at times overnight. It will be colder with lows below freezing.

