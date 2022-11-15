FORECAST: Gusty snow showers arrive on Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow squalls Wednesday afternoon may briefly reduce visibility, but accumulations look slim to none

Calmer but colder end to the week

Milder air finally shows up before Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will stick around tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Residual sprinkles and flurries are possible overnight, increasing heading into Wednesday morning.

Scattered snow showers will be around Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. Some of this briefly falls as rain or sleet, but snow squalls with gusty winds and low visibility are possible. The highest chance for this is north and east of Lousiville.

Snow showers will ease with the setting sun Wednesday night but a few flurries can’t be ruled out into early Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the 20s.

Thursday is a cold day in the 30s with a few clouds and perhaps a stray flurry or two. Bundle up!

A breezy, but quiet cold front moving in on Friday will keep high temperatures from rising above freezing in most spots. This will be the coldest day since March 12th if Louisville doesn’t make it above the 32-degree mark.

Saturday looks sunny and cold with highs in the 30s but by Sunday we’ll have a small flurry chance back in the forecast. Next week looks calm and milder until Thanksgiving when our next round of rain arrives.

