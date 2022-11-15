FORECAST: Windy & Cold Wednesday With Snow Showers

WEATHER HEADLINES

Reduced visibility with afternoon snow showers

Cold air takes us into the weekend

A bit milder with rain chance for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pockets of drizzle and flurries overnight with lows falling into the lower 30s.

Winds from the west will add a chill. Gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies will make for a chilly day with highs in the 30s.

Morning flurries will give way to afternoon snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected, but visibilities may be reduced as the snow falls.

Snow showers will ease with the setting sun Wednesday night but a few flurries can’t be ruled out into early Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the 20s.

Thursday is a cold day in the 30s with a few clouds and perhaps a stray flurry or two. Bundle up!

A breezy, but quiet cold front moving in on Friday will keep high temperatures from rising above freezing in most spots. This will be the coldest day since March 12th if Louisville doesn’t make it above the 32-degree mark.

Saturday looks sunny and cold with highs in the 30s but by Sunday we’ll have a small flurry chance back in the forecast.

Next week looks calm and milder until Thanksgiving when our next round of rain arrives.

