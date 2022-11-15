Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Windy & Cold Wednesday With Snow Showers

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Reduced visibility with afternoon snow showers
  • Cold air takes us into the weekend
  • A bit milder with rain chance for Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pockets of drizzle and flurries overnight with lows falling into the lower 30s.

Winds from the west will add a chill. Gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies will make for a chilly day with highs in the 30s.

Morning flurries will give way to afternoon snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected, but visibilities may be reduced as the snow falls.

Snow showers will ease with the setting sun Wednesday night but a few flurries can’t be ruled out into early Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the 20s.

Thursday is a cold day in the 30s with a few clouds and perhaps a stray flurry or two. Bundle up!

A breezy, but quiet cold front moving in on Friday will keep high temperatures from rising above freezing in most spots. This will be the coldest day since March 12th if Louisville doesn’t make it above the 32-degree mark.

Saturday looks sunny and cold with highs in the 30s but by Sunday we’ll have a small flurry chance back in the forecast.

Next week looks calm and milder until Thanksgiving when our next round of rain arrives.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Most Read

Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room...
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
Update: Teen in critical condition after being struck by car on Westport Road

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/15
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/14
Snowfall in Jefferson County
First snow in WAVE Country