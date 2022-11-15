Contact Troubleshooters
‘I was speechless’: Ky. man wins $777 thousand on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

A Hart County, Ky. man said he was speechless after winning more than $700,000 off of a...
A Hart County, Ky. man said he was speechless after winning more than $700,000 off of a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hart County, Ky. man said he was speechless after winning more than $700,000 off of a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The $20 Mega 7′s Limited Edition ticket was purchased by Eddie Polston on Nov. 8 at the Five Star convenience store in Munfordville, the Kentucky Lottery said.

Polston told lottery officials he went to work and scratched off the ticket. Once he got to the last spot, he saw the “777″ symbol, which multiplied the prize listed in the spot by seven.

“When I saw the triple sevens, I was hoping it was at least ten dollars but then I saw the three ones,” Polston said in a release.

The prize listed in the spot was $111,000, bringing his total to $777,000.

After realizing what his ticket said, he brought it back to the store to confirm.

“(The clerk) scanned it and screamed so loud,” Polston told officials. “I was speechless.”

Polston drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville the following day, where he received a check for $551,670 after taxes. He told lottery officials he planned on paying off bills with his earnings.

Kentucky Lottery said the Five Star in Munfordville will receive a $7,770 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

