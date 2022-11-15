Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations

the charges stem from an investigation involving the illegal hunting of wild turkeys in Indiana...
the charges stem from an investigation involving the illegal hunting of wild turkeys in Indiana and multiple other states.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has received multiple charges in addition to a lifetime hunting ban following an Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigation.

Hanson Pusey, 25, from West Lafayette was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension in Warren County Court, in addition to home detention, probation and repayment of replacement fees.

According to a release from the Indiana DNR, the charges stem from an investigation involving the illegal hunting of wild turkeys in Indiana and multiple other states.

Officials received information in spring 2020 that Pusey had been hunting and taking multiple turkeys illegally while he was still serving a suspension given in March 2019.

Pusey was monitored using advanced surveillance techniques, and evidence was gathered of poaching in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Indiana.

He was documented as taking four spring turkeys in 2020, with two of those turkeys taken after hunting season had closed.

The release states Pusey also helped family and friends poach turkeys.

Officials obtained a search warrant for Pusey’s home and found he had kept the spent shotgun hulls from turkeys he had hunted. Pusey also listed the states and dates where the hulls were taken.

A total of 83 casings were found in the collection which dated all the way back to 2012, including 14 taken during Pusey’s suspension.

Pusey had four casings in his collection which were taken in Indiana.

Charges in other states include $4,125 in fines and an eight-year hunting suspension in Pennsylvania, $324 in fines and an indefinite hunting suspension in Connecticut, $700 in fines and license suspension during probation in Massachusetts, $2,335 in fines in Georgia, $278 in fines in North Carolina and $525 in fines in Tennessee.

Indiana DNR said Pusey was also charged in February for hunting without permission and theft of a trail camera in Warren County.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room...
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date

Latest News

Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash
A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
After election day, the Clark County Election Board found that some absentee ballot totals...
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
WAVE News sat down with Superintendent Carter to gain insight about how ISP was able to make...
FULL INTERVIEW: ISP Superintendent Doug Carter speaks about recent solved cases