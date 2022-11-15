Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season.

Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance.

Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to Louisville nonprofits over the next few weeks.

Kentucky Harvest’s mission is to end local hunger by delivering excess food with help from food donors and volunteers.

Louisville Metro Police’s Criminal Interdiction Division has also teamed up to help with this years’ efforts.

The Family Scholar House shared how important it is for the families and the community.

“Food is the most important thing for Thanksgiving, and it’s just really special that our participants are able to come and pick up a turkey and some canned goods and spend that quality time with their family,” Family Scholar House community engagement specialist Madison Wolf said.

Kentucky Harvest delivered over 2.5 million pounds of food to 87 organizations within the area last year alone. That saved those organizations $4.4 million to go to other efforts within the community.

For more information on Kentucky Harvest, click or tap here.

