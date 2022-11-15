Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season.
A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season.

Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance.

Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to Louisville nonprofits over the next few weeks.

Kentucky Harvest’s mission is to end local hunger by delivering excess food with help from food donors and volunteers.

Louisville Metro Police’s Criminal Interdiction Division has also teamed up to help with this years’ efforts.

The Family Scholar House shared how important it is for the families and the community.

“Food is the most important thing for Thanksgiving, and it’s just really special that our participants are able to come and pick up a turkey and some canned goods and spend that quality time with their family,” Family Scholar House community engagement specialist Madison Wolf said.

Kentucky Harvest delivered over 2.5 million pounds of food to 87 organizations within the area last year alone. That saved those organizations $4.4 million to go to other efforts within the community.

For more information on Kentucky Harvest, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room...
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

A Hart County, Ky. man said he was speechless after winning more than $700,000 off of a...
‘I was speechless’: Ky. man wins $777 thousand on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Ethan, a local rescue dog whose story has been shared both locally and nationally, has been...
Ethan the dog wins American Humane Hero Dog Award
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches.
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville