Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges Supreme Court to allow pro-life laws to stand

Despite the defeat of Amendment 2, Cameron stated on Nov. 9 that his office believes “there is...
Despite the defeat of Amendment 2, Cameron stated on Nov. 9 that his office believes “there is no right to abortion hidden in the Kentucky Constitution
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments on the statewide abortion ban, Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a statement asking the court to allow pro-life laws to stand.

Cameron released the statement on social media on Tuesday morning, stating his office is responsible for defending the laws passed by the General Assembly.

“Today, we did so by defending Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law in the Kentucky Supreme Court,” Cameron said in the statement.

The arguments come a week after the commonwealth voted no on Amendment 2, which would have amended the state constitution to say it does not include the right to abortion.

(Story continues below)

Despite the defeat of Amendment 2, Cameron stated on Nov. 9 that his office believes “there is no right to abortion hidden in the Kentucky Constitution and that the regulation of abortion policy is a matter that belongs to our elected representatives in the General Assembly.”

The ACLU of Kentucky said that Amendment 2′s defeat opened up the ability to continue challenging the laws in court.

“This is just the next step in a long fight to restore abortion access in Kentucky,” ACLU of Kentucky Communications Manager Samuel Crankshaw told sister station WKYT.

Cameron stated policy-making authority should belong to the General Assembly and not the judiciary.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room...
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
After election day, the Clark County Election Board found that some absentee ballot totals...
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
For the first time since the 2003 Metro Government merger, Republicans gained two seats.
Metro Council Republicans hope to bridge the ‘Watterson Divide’
With election week coming to a close, people may be wondering how long until all the campaign...
How long are political campaign signs allowed to stay up?