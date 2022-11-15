LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of National Turnpike at Farmers Lane on reports of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

An adult man was found at the location with serious injuries.

Early investigation revealed the bicyclist and the vehicle were heading south on National Turnpike when the crash happened.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.