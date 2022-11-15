Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man charged with rape, sexual abuse involving 10-year-old girl

Damen Wray, 33, has been charged with rape first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse...
Damen Wray, 33, has been charged with rape first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse first degree all involving a minor.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man after he was accused of raping and sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Damen Wray, 33, has been charged with rape first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse first degree all involving a minor.

According to an arrest report, Lyndon Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of Japonica Way on reports of the suspect possibly sexually abusing a victim.

The victim was interviewed by detectives, where said on Nov. 6, Wray had slept in her bed with her.

Police were given a detailed account of the suspect touching the victim’s genitals and forcing several sexual acts.

The report states Wray gave a mirandized statement claiming he had touched the victim in multiple locations inappropriately.

Wray arrested on Nov. 12 and was booked in Metro Corrections. He is due back in court on Nov. 22.

