Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport celebrating 75 years

A UPS 747 freighter lands at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Feb. 8, 2022.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is celebrating 75 years for passenger air service.

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority unveiled the special banner exhibit called “SDF Through the Years.” Passengers and visitors can check it out at the Jerry E. Abramson Terminal throughout the rest of the year, according to a release.

The 13-banner exhibit has historical photos dating back to the 1940s to now. Specialty topics are included such as presidential visits, famed celebrities as well as UPS and the Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing, the airport’s key partners.

For more on the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport’s history, click or tap here.

