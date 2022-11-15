Mayfield food pantry helping community after Dec. tornado; leaders say food insecurity is highest they’ve seen

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield, and one pantry is making sure community members don’t go without food.

“It’s worse right now than I have ever seen it,” Ann Qualk, a volunteer at Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, said.

Qualk has volunteered for more than 40 years. She said the food insecurity now in Mayfield and Graves County is greater than she has ever seen it.

“It’s been tough and we have picked up now recently since everybody kind of getting back into their homes,” she continued.

The organization gives out more than 1,000 meals a month. The director of the food pantry, Jackie Herndon, said around the holidays, demand increases.

“A lot of people don’t have groceries or be able to hit the grocery store. “If they got any money, they can’t buy very much anymore,” she said. “To be able to come in and we try and have frozen meats and other meats available, canned vegetables.”

Herndon said the food pantry was closed for 3 weeks following the December tornado, but Feeding America has helped them get back to where they were.

“They were here immediately, talking to us. What can we do. Like I said, organizations coming in from out of town, people you never saw before and will never see again, they were right here,” Herndon said.

As the city of Mayfield continues to rebuild, Qualk said it’s going to come back stronger than ever.

“We’re going to rebuild. It’s coming back and it’s going to be as the saying goes, it’s going to be bigger and better, we’ll be back,” she continued.

Leaders with the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry say volunteers are still needed.

