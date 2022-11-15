New housing report plans to combat high eviction rates in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Louisville Metro came out with a new report focusing on what drives landlords in eviction decisions.

The study is called “Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners.”

A partnership between Metropolitan Housing Coalition, JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo put the study together.

The research process distilled 5,800 eviction warrants from the Jefferson County Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to analyze and map.

The landlord survey created 207 usable responses covering 28 survey questions, equating to about 5,800 datapoints.

The project features interviews from 11 landlords, resulting in 219 pages of text and 81,000 words.

Key takeaways of the study include:

Differences in a landlord’s social context, especially the size of their operations and their social beliefs, drive the frequency of both eviction filings and the removal of tenants.

Landlords with small and medium-sized operations consider the eviction process to be painful and something they would rather avoid. They characterize the lack of communication from late-paying tenants as something that prevents eviction-preventing resolutions. The weekly time and the number of years that landlords dedicate to managing properties coincides with their perspectives on the root cause of evictions and which interventions would be most effective in lessening evictions.

Eviction rates rise as you go from east to west through Louisville, with eviction rates particularly concentrated in the west Metro sector and that eviction rates are directly associated with neighborhood poverty rates, the percentage of Black households residing in the neighborhood, and median household income levels.

Researchers say the biggest takeaway for tenants is that it’s worth it to negotiate and communicate with your landlord.

”When you get to court, you can say to the judge, ‘I have a thousand dollars. I know I owe them 21 hundred, but I have a thousand dollars I put away,’” Marylin Harris, Develop Louisville Director said. “The judge can work through that with you. The number one thing that we say in the office of housing is communicate with your landlord. Even if you filed for rental assistance through stopmyeviction.org now, call the landlord and let them know you are doing everything you can.”

Metropolitan Housing Coalition said all survey and interview questions were submitted to Spalding University’s Research Ethics Committee and approved.

For the full report, click or tap here.

