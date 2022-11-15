Contact Troubleshooters
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car on Westport Road

(WECT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Westport Road and Goose Creek Road Monday night.

Louisville Metro officers were called to respond around 9 p.m. and found a male in his late teens to early 20s in critical condition.

LMPD said he was crossing the road when he was struck by a car. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

