Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car at Westport Road and Goose Creek Road Monday night.

Louisville Metro officers were called to respond around 9 p.m. and found a male in his late teens to early 20s in critical condition.

LMPD said he was crossing the road when he was struck by a car. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.

