Portland Christian School hosts groundbreaking for new school building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A private Christian school in Louisville hosted a groundbreaking for their new high school building coming next year.

The groundbreaking was held on Tuesday morning at the school’s sanctuary on Westport Road.

Portland Christian said the new building has been in plans for several years and construction is finally being started.

The new school will allow an additional 200 students to be enrolled, bringing total students at the high school to around 600, Portland Christian chairman of the board Danny Taylor said.

Taylor said in addition to the new high school building, the preschool for 2 to 5-year-olds was also purchased and renovated in addition to athletic fields being secured for the high school students.

“We’re excited, we’re very blessed,” Taylor said.

Students said with the new building, it will allow more classmates to experience Portland Christian School.

“Our graduating class is 30 people, which is not very many,” senior student Lola Meyer said. “We’ll have more opportunity for that and with more students, there will be more resources. So the more the merrier.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

