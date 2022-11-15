Contact Troubleshooters
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to pass along to you about the bus crash Monday in Magoffin County.

Magoffin County Schools posted on Facebook that 11 of the 18 students on board the bus have been treated and released from the hospital.

Officials say the remaining students and bus driver are still in the hospital with varying injuries.

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” the post said.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

