SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/15

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Pockets of drizzle at times with temperatures staying on the chilly side.

Expect some snow showers for Wednesday and flurries Thursday. Little if any accumulation but expect some drops in visibility in some of the heavier snow showers during the daytime periods.

The bigger story is the cold weather. It will continue to get colder through the weekend with highs struggling through the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

We certainly see signs of warming back up next week but that may come at the risk for a rainy Thanksgiving.

*Note, the video system is getting worked on today so the video portion will likely be delayed, we apologize

