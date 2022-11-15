Student found with gun in backpack at Academy @ Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on school property for the second time this week.

The incident was detailed by Academy @ Shawnee principal Kymberly Rice in a letter to families on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, a student reported to staff that another student may have a gun in the building. Rice said the School Safety Administrator and School Safety Officer called Louisville Metro Police and JCPS police.

During the investigation, the school’s security level was heightened. Officials approached the student and found they had a gun inside their backpack.

JCPS said the gun was not used in a threatening manner inside the building.

The student who brought the gun to school could be facing criminal charges and will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, Rice said.

Rice also thanked the student who brought the weapon to staff’s attention.

The incident occurred just one day after a Butler High School student had a gun within their backpack. There have been a total of 15 guns found on JCPS school property since the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.