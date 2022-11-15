Teen treated for gunshot wound, LMPD working to determine shooting location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to Norton Children’s Hospital this morning after a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was being treated there.

Police arrived at about 7:30 a.m. and said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

LMPD is working to determine where the shooting happened since the teenager was not taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

There are currently no suspects, but anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

