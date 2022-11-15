Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Teen treated for gunshot wound, LMPD working to determine shooting location

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to Norton Children’s Hospital this morning after a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was being treated there.

Police arrived at about 7:30 a.m. and said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

LMPD is working to determine where the shooting happened since the teenager was not taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

There are currently no suspects, but anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room...
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday...
Several critical, serious injuries reported with Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

The new Topgolf opens Friday, November 18.
First inside look at new Louisville Topgolf
Update: Teen in critical condition after being struck by car on Westport Road
It will open Friday at the Oxmoor Center.
Top Golf opening in Louisville
It will be open Friday at the Oxmoor Center.
Top Golf opening in Louisville