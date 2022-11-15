Update: Teen in critical condition after being struck by car on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenaged male was struck by a car at Westport Road and Goose Creek Road.

Louisville Metro officers were called to respond on Monday around 9 p.m. LMPD said he was crossing the road when he was struck by a car.

The teenager was taken to the Norton Children’s Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

