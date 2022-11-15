Contact Troubleshooters
Update: Teen in critical condition after being struck by car on Westport Road

(WECT)
By Julia Huffman and WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenaged male was struck by a car at Westport Road and Goose Creek Road.

Louisville Metro officers were called to respond on Monday around 9 p.m. LMPD said he was crossing the road when he was struck by a car.

The teenager was taken to the Norton Children’s Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

