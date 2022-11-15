Victim of Old Louisville crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville late Thursday has been released.

Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 33, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill Street at Second Street. Louisville Metro police say a stolen Ford F-150 pickup being driven by Alvaro Manriqez, 23, of Rockhold, Ky., was speeding on Hill Street when it ran a red light and struck a Honda in which Davis-Rhodes was a passenger.

RELATED STORY

Davis-Rhodes was killed in the collision. The driver of the Honda was seriously injured.

Manriqez told emergency personnel at the scene that he had taken “some ice.”

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash. LMPD said no one else sustained serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.