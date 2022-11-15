Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash

Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000...
Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license on Monday.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night.

Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license on Monday.

According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a Ford F-150 that had been registered as stolen.

Police said Manriquez was speeding east on Hill Street well over the 35 miles per hour speed limit.

When Manriquez got to the intersection of Hill Street and Second Street, police said he ran a red light and hit five separate vehicles.

The first vehicle that was struck had the green light and was heading north on Second Street. The initial impact caused the death of the passenger in the vehicle and seriously injured the driver.

The report states Manriquez admitted to detectives that he had “ingested some ice.” Officials said the same information was told to paramedics and EMS workers as he was being taken to University Hospital.

Manriquez also admitted to police to driving the Ford F-150 involved in the crash.

Police said the damage to all the vehicles totals over $1000.

The report states occupants of other vehicles involved were not seriously injured.

Manriquez is booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Nicole McFall, 45, is charged with abuse of a corpse after she was found living in a hotel room...
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
Topgolf Louisville announces opening date

Latest News

the charges stem from an investigation involving the illegal hunting of wild turkeys in Indiana...
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
One man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after his bicycle was hit by a...
LMPD: Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on National Turnpike
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
This brings the total number of guns found this school year to 14, compared to eight this time...
4 guns in a week at JCPS schools