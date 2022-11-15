Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wild ending to a police chase in Indiana. Several cars were damaged, police had their guns drawn, and one person is in custody.

The chase ended on one of the busiest streets in Clarksville on Sunday where I-65 meets the Lewis and Clark Parkway.

But not before a bit of chaos and confusion for the drivers, who had no idea what was going on.

Will Howell and his wife Sheila were on their way home from church when the end of a police chase barreled towards them.

“I looked to my left and I thought what I seen was maybe a parade,” Will said. “My wife says, ‘no that’s a police chase.’”

They narrowly escaped a collision with a truck, thanks to quick reflexes from Will.

“I bet you couldn’t put a piece of paper between myself and that truck after I took that six feet in front of me and the two feet to the right,” Will said. “I was like that’s empty real estate, I’m going to take that spot.”

The chase started in Floyd County, after an officer spotted Lori Phillipy, who had a warrant out for her arrest.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s office said Phillipy was using drugs when an officer approached her. They said she grabbed some syringes and acted like she was going to stab him with them.

That’s when she drove off into Floyds Knobs, where the officer ended the pursuit because it became too dangerous.

Clark County Sheriff’s Deputies picked up the chase until it ended right in front of the Howells.

“We jumped out to see if we could help anyone,” Will said. “And my wife got to the passengers that were in the truck that was coming at us first. The woman was really disorientated, hysterical, she was probably in shock. They didn’t see that coming, they went under the overpass and here come the vehicles. They didn’t even have time to really know what hit them.”

Howell said no one appeared to have any serious injuries, just a little shaken up.

“It was a miracle,” Will said. “I mean, it was a miracle. I said we had just left the church and my wife had just screamed out the name of Jesus 13 times, so if that tells you how I felt after I got out of that Jeep, I felt like a blessed man.”

Phillipy is being held with no bond, and no charges have been filed.

She’s scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

