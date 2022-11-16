1 dead, 2 injured in New Cut Road collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late night crash in Louisville has left one person dead and two injured.

On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived to a collision between two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on New Cut Road.

A witness said one of the vehicles lost control and hit the center raised median. The vehicle slid across the median and then into the left lane of the northbound traffic colling with the second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, an adult female driver, and an adult male passenger were taken to UofL Hospital. One had minor injuries and one had serious injuries, according to police.

An adult female passenger of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to LMPD, the driver of the first vehicle was arrested on charges such as murder, first degree and fourth degree assault and first degree wanton endangerment. The arrest citation also stated that Johnson was driving with expired registration and no insurance.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor of the crash as LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate.

A late Tuesday night crash that left one person dead and two people injured also happened in Elizabethtown.

