Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 victims hospitalized after being shot; police working to determine location

WAVE News photojournalist Marc Wilson was told by witnesses the incident occurred at the...
WAVE News photojournalist Marc Wilson was told by witnesses the incident occurred at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people show up at a hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Audubon Hospital around 2:45 p.m. after two victims had been driven there with gunshot wounds, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police said they are working to determine the original scene.

WAVE News photojournalist Marc Wilson was told by witnesses the incident occurred at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane.

They said they saw people in two cars firing shots at one another near the intersection without regard for others in the area.

A Taco Bell restaurant had a window cracked by an alleged bullet.

(Story continues below)

A Taco Bell restaurant had a window cracked by an alleged bullet.
A Taco Bell restaurant had a window cracked by an alleged bullet.(WAVE News)

Mitchell said the two victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

There are no suspects. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the November...
Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

Latest News

JCPS said Dora McDougle is well known in several West Louisville schools and has served as a...
JCPS substitute teacher honored by students, staff on 80th birthday
JCPS said Dora McDougle is well known in several West Louisville schools and has served as a...
JCPS substitute teacher honored by students, staff on 80th birthday
The 35-foot Norway Spruce was donated by a family in the Audubon neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Christmas tree cut down, delivered to Jefferson Square Park
Shoppers looking for unique holiday gifts can head to the Belle of Louisville for their second...
Belle of Louisville partners with small businesses for First Mate’s Market