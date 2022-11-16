2 victims hospitalized after being shot; police working to determine location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people show up at a hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Audubon Hospital around 2:45 p.m. after two victims had been driven there with gunshot wounds, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police said they are working to determine the original scene.

WAVE News photojournalist Marc Wilson was told by witnesses the incident occurred at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Hess Lane.

They said they saw people in two cars firing shots at one another near the intersection without regard for others in the area.

A Taco Bell restaurant had a window cracked by an alleged bullet.

Mitchell said the two victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

There are no suspects. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

