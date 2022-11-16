Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2022 Kentucky ‘Kids Count’ County Data Book measures child’s well-being

2022 Kentucky ‘Kids Count’ County Data Book measures child’s well-being
2022 Kentucky ‘Kids Count’ County Data Book measures child’s well-being(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky looked at data trends and Kentucky kids’ ideas for a brighter future in the commonwealth.

According to the release, the 2022 Kentucky “Kids Count” County Data Book features the latest date on 16 measures of child well-being.

The data book looks at whether or not outcomes for children across the commonwealth have improved, worsened or stayed the same over a five year period.

The book identifies ongoing challenges and areas of needed improvement. The data does not reflect the continued impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on families.

One thing many students brought up was school safety and mental health.

”First and foremost, elevating student voice, because so often it’s not part of the solution and it should be,” Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said. “Providing comprehensive suicide prevention, allowing excused mental health absences and increasing and improving mental health professional development for our educators.”

To learn more about the 2022 Kentucky “Kids Count” County Data Book, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the November...
Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

Latest News

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill
An electron microscopic image of monkeypox
Indiana Department of Health confirms first monkeypox-related death
Sen. Mike Wilson
Bowling Green’s Sen. Mike Wilson to continue as Majority Whip
Harlan County Plane Crash
NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash