#4 Cats fall 86-77 to Michigan State in double overtime in Champions Classic

Kentucky before their game against Michigan State on Nov. 15, 2022.
Kentucky before their game against Michigan State on Nov. 15, 2022.(UK Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - #4 Kentucky welcomed back 2022 National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, but the big man fouled out in the first overtime, and Michigan State took advantage, pulling away in the final two minutes for an 86-77 win over the Cats.

Tshiebwe, playing for the first time this season after a minor knee procedure in October, led UK with 22 points and 18 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. He fouled out with 32.8 seconds left in the first overtime, called for an offensive foul attempting to set a screen for Sahvir Wheeler.

The Cats (2-1) led 62-60 with 4.7 seconds left in the regulation, but the Spartans executed a perfect baseline out of bounds play and Malik Hall sailed in for a dunk to tie the game.

UK led 71-69 with 7.6 seconds in overtime, when Hall did it again. The Spartans went the length of the court, and Hall drove down the lane for another slam to tie the game with 1.4 seconds left.

In double overtime, with Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State (2-1) snapped a 76-all tie with a lob from Tyson Walker to Mady Sissoko and they never looked back. Closing the game on a 10-1 run.

Wheeler finished with 16 points and eight assists. Freshman Cason Wallace added 14 points, eight steals and five assists. Michigan State’s Joey Hauser led all scorers with 23 points. Hall added 20.

UK returns to action on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena hosting South Carolina State (0-3). They take on #2 Gonzaga (2-0) on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Spokane, Washington.

