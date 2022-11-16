Contact Troubleshooters
Bowling Green’s Sen. Mike Wilson to continue as Majority Whip

Sen. Mike Wilson
Sen. Mike Wilson(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, has been re-elected as Senate majority whip by acclamation after being unchallenged by his Senate colleagues.

This decision comes exactly one week after Kentuckians went to the polls and voted to increase the size of the Republican Senate majority to a historic 31 members.

The minority Democratic caucus currently sits at seven members but will be six after the departure of Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey.

“I am honored to be re-elected as Senate majority whip,” Wilson said. “I appreciate my colleagues’ trust in me. I consider it a true privilege to serve alongside them. I am very blessed.”

As Senate majority whip, Wilson is responsible for gathering consensus among the caucus and determining vote counts ahead of legislative proceedings.

Wilson represents District 32, which encompasses Logan, Simpson and Todd Counties and southern Warren County.

He was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and has served as Senate majority whip since 2017.

