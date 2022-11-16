Coroner identifies 1-year-old killed in child abuse case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 1-year-old boy who died after being found with signs of abuse has been identified by officials.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Christen Lovett died on Nov. 2 due to blunt force injuries.

Christen was in the care of Derrick A. Taylor Jr., 29, at the time of his death. Taylor has since been charged with Christen’s murder.

According to an arrest report, police and firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of South Third Street on a child who was having difficulty breathing.

Christen was rushed by EMS to Norton Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Early examination revealed the child had multiple injuries that were signs of abuse, including two skull fractures, bleeding on the brain, a fractured finger and blood in his diaper.

Medical officials later discovered contusions on the child’s head, bruising on his back and a laceration to his liver.

Taylor told detectives he was home alone with the child when the boy showed signs of distress. Taylor also said to police the boy was behaving normally earlier before he started having difficulty breathing.

Police said Taylor was being returned to Metro Corrections when he tried to escape. He is also being charged with escape and fleeing or evading police.

