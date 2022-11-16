Contact Troubleshooters
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop

The actions of a Hardin County Sheriff's Office deputy during a traffic stop are now under...
The actions of a Hardin County Sheriff's Office deputy during a traffic stop are now under investigation by the FBI for possible civil rights violations.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI is now investigating an incident involving the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office for possible civil rights violations, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera.

The video shows a man pulled over, with his driver door opened. He is seen with his hands up in the air before he is grabbed and pulled to the ground by a deputy. The deputy is then seen punching the man repeatedly in the head area. It is unclear where the man’s hands are at the time and the exact moment he’s cuffed.

The video was posted on social media by someone who identifies herself as the driver’s sister.

The FBI’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Task Force is reviewing the incident.

“FBI Louisville is aware of the video and is evaluating the facts and circumstances of this incident,” the Bureau’s Chief Division Counsel told WAVE News Troubleshooters. “The FBI opens hundreds of civil rights cases each year, including investigations into color of law violations. This is a responsibility FBI Louisville takes seriously, and we will address this matter accordingly.”

WAVE News is working to gather more information and has reached out the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

