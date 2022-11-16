Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Windy, cold with scattered snow showers

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Reduced visibility with afternoon snow showers
  • Weekend overnight lows in the teens
  • Mild with rain chance towards Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today begins with areas of drizzle and flurries. Scattered snow showers are expected this afternoon. While little to no accumulation is expected, visibility may be significantly reduced. Otherwise, cloudy skies rule the day with highs in the 30s.

Clouds break up overnight, mainly south of I-64. Flurries remain possible further north where the clouds hold on. Lows tonight slide into the 20s

Some clouds stick around Thursday. Tomorrow will be a cold day with highs in the 30s yet again. Clouds decrease Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the low to mid-20s.

Saturday looks sunny and cold with highs in the 30s but by Sunday we’ll have a small flurry chance back in the forecast. Next week looks calm and milder until our next round of rain arrives toward Thanksgiving and Black Friday

