Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Wintry air sticks around

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few remaining snow showers and flurries early this evening
  • Drier and colder overnight
  • Very cold weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow shower activity will die down this evening but a few flurries will remain overnight as clouds break up. Lows will drop into the 20s by Thursday morning. Additional meaningful snowfall accumulation is not expected.

Thursday is partly sunny and cold with highs only reaching into the 30s. While a stray flurry is possible, we look to remain mostly dry.

A few clouds will stick around Thursday night as temperatures sink into the 20s by Friday morning.

A punch of colder air and a few flurries arrive early Friday with a front, taking high temperatures down into the lower 30s Friday afternoon. This looks to be one of the coldest days we’ve had since March!

Saturday morning starts out in the teens and lower 20s and by the afternoon it’s not much better as highs get into the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll see a few flurries on Sunday with slightly colder air moving in, but thankfully the cold breaks next week in time for Thanksgiving as a rain chance arrives.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Most Read

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the November...
Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/15
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/14