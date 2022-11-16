FORECAST: Wintry air sticks around

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few remaining snow showers and flurries early this evening

Drier and colder overnight

Very cold weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow shower activity will die down this evening but a few flurries will remain overnight as clouds break up. Lows will drop into the 20s by Thursday morning. Additional meaningful snowfall accumulation is not expected.

Thursday is partly sunny and cold with highs only reaching into the 30s. While a stray flurry is possible, we look to remain mostly dry.

A few clouds will stick around Thursday night as temperatures sink into the 20s by Friday morning.

A punch of colder air and a few flurries arrive early Friday with a front, taking high temperatures down into the lower 30s Friday afternoon. This looks to be one of the coldest days we’ve had since March!

Saturday morning starts out in the teens and lower 20s and by the afternoon it’s not much better as highs get into the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll see a few flurries on Sunday with slightly colder air moving in, but thankfully the cold breaks next week in time for Thanksgiving as a rain chance arrives.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.