Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Health officials say now is the time to get flu vaccine

With the holidays approaching, health officials said now is the time to get vaccinated for the...
With the holidays approaching, health officials said now is the time to get vaccinated for the flu if not already.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the holidays approaching, health officials said now is the time to get vaccinated for the flu if not already.

Norton Healthcare said they’ve seen a rapid escalation of flu cases in the past few weeks. State and national flu case numbers are also showing an increase for both adults and children.

Officials are saying the sooner a person can get vaccinated, the better.

”It takes about two weeks for your body develop immunity after getting the vaccine,” Dr. Mary Rademaker, Norton Immediate Care Center Medical Director said. “So, the sooner that people can get it, the better. So that they can build antibodies and be protected.”

To help with vaccination efforts, Norton Healthcare is hosting two vaccination events the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The first on Nov. 19 is a COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine clinic at Norton Healthcare Medical Clinic at 1001 Breckinridge Lane.

From 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., people ages 5 and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 bivalent booster and people 3 and older can receive a flu vaccine.

An appointment is required for the COVID booster shot. Guests are asked to bring photo ID, a COVID vaccination card if applicable and an insurance card if they have insurance.

On Nov. 20, Norton Healthcare will host a walk-in flu vaccine clinic at Norton Community Medical Associates at 1720 West Broadway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

People will have the ability to walk up and receive a flu shot, which will be available for ages 6 months and over.

Insurance is not required for a flu shot, but guests should bring an insurance card if they do have insurance.

Norton Healthcare said flu shots are also available at multiple locations including Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens, Norton Express Services and Norton Primary Care providers.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Wild police chase ending caught on camera.
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the November...
Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant

Latest News

An electron microscopic image of monkeypox
Indiana Department of Health confirms first monkeypox-related death
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow...
Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky.
Where treatment stands for Alzheimer’s Disease